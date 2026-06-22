Ke Kani O Ke Kai 2026

2026 Summer Concert

June 25, July 23, and August 13, 2026

About Ke Kani O Ke Kai:The Friends of the Waikīkī Aquarium’s beloved summer concert series returns! This year’s 3-part series features an all-star lineup of Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning musicians, including:

June 25 - HAPA, Kala'e Camarillo, and Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e - Tracie & Keawe Lopes, Kumu Hula

July 23 - Nathan Aweau, Maunalua, and more!

August 13 - Jerry Santos & Kamuela Kimokeo, Halau Mohala ‘Ilima - Mapuana de Silva, Kumu Hula, and more!

DOORS OPEN FOR SPONSORS AT 4:30 P.M. GENERAL ADMISSION STARTS AT 5 P.M. CONCERT BEGINS AT 6 P.M.

Guests are encouraged to explore the Aquarium galleries, which will remain open throughout the evening, and bring beach blankets/chairs for the lawn. Ke Kani O Ke Kai is one of the best, and most unique ways to experience the Waikiki Aquarium after dark.

Note: Outside food, drink, or coolers are not allowed—food and beverages will be available for purchase from various vendors. Don't forget to bring your own beach blankets and chairs! Lineup is subject to change.

CONCERT WILL TAKE PLACE RAIN OR SHINE. TICKETS ARE NONREFUNDABLE. ALL SALES FINAL.