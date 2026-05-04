Ke Kani Hone O Wailea - Eric Gilliom & Friends

Friday, May 15 from 5:30–7pm

Eric Gilliom is an award-winning musician and entertainer known for playing with and opening for legends such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Steven Tyler, John Legend, Jamie Foxx and more. His versatility allows him to sing everything from rock, soul and R&B to Hawaiian and Broadway show tunes.

In recent years, fans have enjoyed his hysterical broadway-level performance in White Hawaiian, an auto-biographical one-man musical that celebrates the Gilliom family’s Hawaiian entertainment legacy; or as the frontman in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band where he shares the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’ special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.