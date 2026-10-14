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Karaoke Night

Karaoke Night

Please join the Knights of Columbus for Karaoke Night on Friday, October 30th, from 5pm to 9pm, for a relaxing evening of fun, food and drinks. We look forward to your support with this fundraising event for various KOC projects that help our island Ohana.

Grace Parish Center - Saint Michael the Archangel Church
$15.00
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Knights of Columbus, established in 1882, Council #13227
https://www.kofc.org/
Grace Parish Center - Saint Michael the Archangel Church
75-5769 Ali‘i Drive
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740