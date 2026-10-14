Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night
Please join the Knights of Columbus for Karaoke Night on Friday, October 30th, from 5pm to 9pm, for a relaxing evening of fun, food and drinks. We look forward to your support with this fundraising event for various KOC projects that help our island Ohana.
Grace Parish Center - Saint Michael the Archangel Church
$15.00
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Knights of Columbus, established in 1882, Council #13227
Grace Parish Center - Saint Michael the Archangel Church
75-5769 Ali‘i DriveKailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740