Slow Food Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Banana Source are proud to announce the 5th Annual Ka Maiʻa Hoʻolauleʻa Banana Festival. Held once again on Windward Community College’s beautiful campus, this year’s festival will open up a world of banana flavors and colors, expanding your notion of what a banana is and can be.

The Festival officially opens at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. Through numerous activities and events, attendees will learn how to both successfully grow and use bananas in entirely new ways.

A Multitude of Flavors and Island Traditions

Building on last year's success, where fairgoers sampled more than ten varieties of raw bananas, the 2026 event will again sport a multitude of bananas for your tasting pleasure. A number of island chefs will provide samples of banana dishes for your enjoyment and edification.

Beyond the food, the festival celebrates the incredible versatility of the plant through unique cultural demonstrations:

Banana Fiber Printing: Decorate your own T-shirt with botanical patterns at our ever-popular printing booth. Bring your own shirt or purchase a blank one on-site.

Lauhala and Weaving: Mahina and Cheryl Pukahi from Waiʻanae will demonstrate the intricate arts of lauhala and banana fiber weaving.

Traditional Dyeing: Witness the Samoan tradition of dyeing kapa with fe’i banana sap. Expert Wesley Sen will aid fairgoers in using this incredible purple dye.

The Great Banana Cook-off

The Great Banana Cook-off returns, welcoming all professional and home-based cooks to participate. To "expand our banana universe," contestants are challenged to go beyond the basics—no banana bread allowed! Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in five categories:

Savory Banana Dish

Banana Pupu

Banana Flower Dish

Non-alcoholic Banana Drink

Banana Dessert

Special Presentation by Gabe Sachter-Smith

At 1:00 p.m., Gabe Sachter-Smith, owner of Hawaiʻi Banana Source and festival co-sponsor, will give a one-hour lecture and slide show on maiʻa culinary lore, botanical history, and best growing practices. Fairgoers wishing to attend this informative talk should be at the venue no later than 12:45 p.m. with their wristbands attached.

Shopping, Ticketing, Logistics

A goodly variety of banana plants will be for sale, along with banana books, T-shirts, and other maiʻa paraphernalia.

Admission: $10 in advance / $13 at the door (Children under 12 are free).

Entry: Tickets and accompanying wristbands can be purchased starting at 9:30 a.m. at the door or online starting in July. Please bring your printed ticket receipt for entry.

Website: slowfoodoahu.com/bananafest

About Slow Food Oahu:

Slow Food Oahu is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating local food traditions and the people who produce them. For more information, visit our website, slowfoodoahu.com.

