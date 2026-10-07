or nearly three decades, Justin Kawika Young has been quietly writing the soundtrack to people’s lives.

Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Justin first built his reputation in the islands, earning eleven #1 hits on Hawai‘i radio before relocating to Los Angeles, where his songwriting and warm, unmistakable voice found an even wider audience.

Today Justin balances his role as lead vocalist for Seven Suns with an intimate solo show that brings his catalog back to its roots — voice, guitar, and story.

His performances feel less like concerts and more like conversations — songs about love, distance, memory, and the moments that shape us.

After nearly 30 years of songwriting, Justin is still doing what he’s always done best: holding on to moments long enough to turn them into songs.