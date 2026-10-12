Journey to Peace Hawaii: From Enemy to Ally (Free Graduate-Level Seminar)

RSVP: https://hpu.my.salesforce-sites.com/events/targetX_eventsb__events#/esr?eid=a1QUN000007FFXN2A4

Doors open 9:30. MPR3 is located past the bookstore and Kokua Center.

Includes parking validation & light refreshments. Parking available in Pier 8 on Aloha Tower Drive and extra parking in Piers 5 and 6. Limited seating available.

Journey to Peace Hawaiʻi seminars develop future leaders. Its free, college-level seminar series brings ambassadors, military leaders, and professors into a university classroom open to everyone, built on the conviction that the tragedies of the twentieth century were avoidable, and that preventing the next one takes leaders who remember history and build connections across borders.

Past seminars: youtube.com/@JourneyToPeaceHawaii.

About Seminar #10:

Eighty years ago, recovery from World War II was underway. New governmental organizations, guided by the United Nations, held great promise for reorienting the world toward peace. In the Pacific, the U.S.-led Supreme Command for the Allied Powers directed the demilitarization and recovery of Japan and drafted an entirely new constitution renouncing war. Japanese officials refined it and steered it through the Diet; the Emperor promulgated it on November 3, 1946. It has governed Japan ever since, unamended. Join us to examine what this episode teaches about occupation, recovery, international collaboration, how a defeated adversary became one of America’s closest allies, and what those lessons mean for us today.

Honoring Local Heroes:

The seminar recognizes Raymond Aka of Wailuku, Maui, who bridged the languages of the 1946 drafting, and Col. Harry Fukuhara, Nisei soldiers of the U.S. Army’s Military Intelligence Service who served through the U.S. occupation of Japan. Their service supported Japan’s postwar reconstruction, its democratic reforms, and the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance.

Book Signing of Midnight in Broad Daylight : Pamela (Pam) Rotner Sakamoto

Meet the author of Midnight in Broad Daylight, a non-fictional narrative about Harry Fukuhara's life.

Sponsored in part by Hawaiʻi Pacific University, offering bachelor and master's degrees in Diplomacy and Global Security, Cybersecurity, Public Administration and more at hpu.eu/grad