Jiaoying Summers recently released her Hulu comedy special What Specie Are You? Named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” (2025), Summers shines in her debut stand-up hour as she explores what divides us, what unites us, and what belonging truly means. Drawing from her life as a first-generation immigrant, she turns cultural clashes, identity, and motherhood into razor-sharp comedy that resonates across continents.

An award-winning performer and inductee of the Asian Hall of Fame, Jiaoying is emerging as one of the most influential Asian voices in comedy. She made history as the first Chinese comedian to headline and sell out the Apollo Theater in New York City. With more than 1 billion views across social media and over 5 million followers, she is a digital powerhouse known for viral hits like her “Uber Karen” sketch and her comedic breakdowns of English names from a Chinese perspective.

Beyond the stage, Jiaoying is the creator and host of the hit podcast Tiger Mom, where she interviews comedians, artists, and cultural figures in intimate, unfiltered conversations. She is also a successful entrepreneur: the former Miss China now owns and operates The Hollywood Comedy and The Green Room Comedy Café, creating platforms for diverse and underrepresented comedic talent.

Jiaoying Summers delivers fearless, modern commentary on identity, race, and gender to audiences worldwide, making her one of the boldest, most dynamic, and unmissable comedians working today.

Show may include Mature Subject Matter.