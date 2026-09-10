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Jewel in the Lotus

Jewel in the Lotus

Jewel in the Lotus • Mon., August 17, at 7:00 pm

Our Summer Jazz Journey concludes with acclaimed saxophonist Allen Won and friends in a program they are calling “Jewel in the Lotus.” Joining Allen will be Tommy James on piano, Noel Okimoto on the drums, and Dean Taba on bass.

Enjoy the creations of our pūpū chefs’ creations with pūpū and conversation at 6:15 pm in the Hörmann Courtyard.

Summer Jazz concerts at LCH are free, with a recommended donation on $20 to go to the Hawai‘i Foodbank.

Lutheran Church of Honolulu
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lutheran Church of Honolulu

Artist Group Info

Allen Won
Lutheran Church of Honolulu
1730 Punahou Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-941-2566
lch@lchwelcome.org
http://lchwelcome.org