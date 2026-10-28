JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair x Aki Matsuri

Celebrate Aki Matsuri 秋祭り (Fall Festival) at the next JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair! Browse a selection of Japanese and Japanese-inspired items while supporting small business owners. The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 3:00 PM. Event highlights include:

JCCH CRAFT TABLE: Shop handcrafted holiday gifts made by JCCH volunteers at our special Gift Shop pop-up fundraiser. 100% of sale proceeds will support the JCCH.

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP: Singing Sensei • Shishimai (Okinawan Lion Dance) • Somei Taiko • Aloha Hawaii Brother Sister Duo

FEATURED VENDORS: This month's vendors include SweetiE (nerikiri), HI Kendama (kendama), Y's made - Feather and Lace - (jewelry), Ooh You (matcha, hojicha, coffee), Something Small Hawaii (magnets), and Paper Paddle Co. (stationery). The full vendor lineup is available on our event website: https://www.jcchawaii.org/events/november-2026-ccf

FAN-MAKING ACTIVITY: Join the Cherry Blossom Festival for a keiki-friendly fan craft and coloring activity!

SHICHI GO SAN: Register your keiki for a Japanese coming-of-age event hosted by Expressions. Participants will receive a traditional kimono dressing with Masako Formals, a portrait sitting (with digital downloads), and a Shintō blessing by Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii. By appointment only. Spaces are limited! Register at bit.ly/jcch753.

📆 Saturday, November 14, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Gift Shop open until 3:00 PM)

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

*Free event admission. 4-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.