There's something for everyone to enjoy at the next JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair! Browse a selection of Japanese and Japanese-inspired items while supporting small business owners. The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 3:00 PM. A list of this month’s vendors is now available on our event page. Event highlights include:

FLORAL ARRANGEMENTS FUNDRAISER: A selection of fresh floral arrangements designed and handcrafted by JCCH ikebana volunteers will be available for purchase at the Gift Shop. This is the perfect gift for Mother's Day! 100% of sale proceeds will benefit the JCCH.

KIMONO SALE: Get ready for bon dance season! Beginning on Saturday, May 9, 2026, receive 50% off kimono, yukata, and accessories at the Gift Shop.

FEATURED VENDORS: Meet new vendors Lil Katy's Kreations (shadow boxes, 3D letters, etc.) and Holly Waves HI (watercolor printed greeting cards).

KOINOBORI CRAFT STATION: Learn how to make a paper carp-shaped windsock at our keiki-friendly craft and coloring activity!

📆 Saturday, May 9, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Gift Shop closes at 3:00 PM)

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

*Free event admission. 2-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.