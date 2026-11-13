Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring vocalist Gerri Morrison from 5-6:30pm on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory, 78 Ulupono Street, Lahaina. Joining Gerri are keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, bassist Dave Graber and drummer Howie Rentzer performing a swinging evening of jazz, blues and bossa nova with a touch of soul. Advance ticket purchase is required at https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/sunset-jazz/ or JazzMaui.org.

Ms. Gerri Morrison is a gifted vocalist who performs nationally and internationally. Her broad vocal abilities allow her to sing a variety of music from Broadway and classical to gospel, jazz and r&b. Born in Alabama and raised in upstate New York, she was able to recognize and hum an entire song before she was even able to talk. At the age of eight, she began to realize her musical capabilities after finding enjoyment composing songs on a toy piano she received as a Christmas gift. Gerri has appeared in such theatrical productions as Ain’t Misbehavin’, Bubblin’ Brown Sugar, Godspell, Purlie and The Wiz. Her live performances have also ranged from fronting small jazz combos to appearing with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra. She was voted “Best Voice in Syracuse” by Central New York’s New Times magazine.

Celebrating the beginning of its fifth season of Sunday concerts, Sunset Jazz spotlights an all-star line-up of professional jazz musicians in the upstairs open-air pavilion and offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concerts, the chocolate factory features an extensive wine, spirits and beer list along with three flights of chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Some classic pairings such as ports and reds are offered along with others that are unexpected such as sake and tequila. Or, imbibers can create their own pairing with or without the assistance of experienced Chocolate Sommeliers. Nonalcoholic beverages, cheese plates and savory and sweet items from the café menu are also available for an additional charge.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. All proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org. For more information and to donate, visit www.JazzMaui.org.