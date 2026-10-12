Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz Featuring theTanama Colibri Quintet

Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz on Sunday, October 25, 2026 featuring the Tanama Colibri Quintet at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Enjoy classics and straight ahead jazz performed by vocalist Tanama Colibri with drummer Howie Rentzer, keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, bassist Dave Graber, and saxophonist Paul Bunuan. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at www.JazzMaui.org or https://mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz.

Tanama Colibri is a Maui-based singer-songwriter whose music blends soul, jazz, R&B, hip-hop, spoken word, and world influences through rich, expressive vocals and thoughtful storytelling. Her artistry draws from diverse cultural traditions, creating a sound that is both intimate and globally inspired. An Afro-Taina singer and songwriter, born in the vibrant barrio of New York City’s Washington Heights to Dominican and Puerto Rican parents, she grew up listening to Caribbean rhythms. In her twenties, Tanama embarked on an eight-year journey that took her from Mexico through Latin America, to the Virgin Islands, then to Paris, and most recently, back to Hawaii. Along the way she learned to play a variety of instruments, developed a kinship with artists and artisans, absorbed the folklore of differing cultures, and became fluent in four languages.

Held in the tropical ambience of the upstairs open-air pavilion at the Chocolate Factory, Sunset Jazz spotlights an all-star line-up of local and visiting professional jazz musicians and offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concert, sweet and savory café menu items and chocolate/beverage pairings are available for purchase. Maui Ku’ia produces world-class chocolate from the company’s acres of cacao tree grown on the verdant slopes of the West Maui Mountains.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. All proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aecfg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.

