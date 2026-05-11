Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring the Dayan Kai Quartet performing reimagined jazz classics and originals infused with hues of world music. Joining vocalist and keyboard, sax, flute and clarinet player Dayan Kai are guitarist Michael Ferenci, bassist Barney Cortinez, and drummer Josh Greenbaum. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at https://mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org.

Held in the upstairs open-air pavilion, Sunset Jazz offers great live jazz music and sunset views. The performers are different each week and the music is always top notch. During the concerts, the Chocolate Factory features award-winning chocolate/ beverage pairings from an extensive wine, spirits and beer list for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist with pairings or imbibers can create their own. Savory and sweet items are available from the café menu and cheese plates can be pre-ordered at time of ticket purchase.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.

