Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz Featuring Swing Star

Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring the music of Django Reinhardt with Swing Star in the upstairs open-air pavilion at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory, 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina. The weekly Sunset Jazz concert series features world-class live jazz music, sunset views and chocolate/beverage pairings. Seating is limited and often sold out, so advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/sunset-jazz/ or JazzMaui.org.

Swing Star features Michael Guzalak playing clarinet, percussion and saxophone and doing vocals, guitarists Steve Elliott and Bita Fonseca, and bassist Dave Graber. Swing Star plays jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt that includes gypsy jazz, swinging jazz, and Bossa Nova. The band’s play list also includes covers of great American Jazz standards of the 1930and 40s.

During Sunset Jazz, chocolate sommeliers serve chocolate flights selected from 24 different types/flavors of chocolate and suggest alcoholic pairings for each flight from an extensive wine, spirits and beer list. Cheese plates have been added to this menu of purchase options. Only available for pre-order at the same time of ticket purchase, cheese plates include five kinds of cheese, sourdough roll, crackers, olives, almonds, local lilikoi butter, and fresh fruit.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents jazz concerts, jazz education, and jazz outreach programs at various venues in the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

