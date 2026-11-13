Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring Phil and Angela Benoit at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Joining vocalist Angela and guitarist Phil are keyboardist Jeff Hellmer and bassist Dave Graber. The group is playing favorite blues songs, originals and choice standards. Seating is limited and often sold out, so advance ticket purchase is required at www.JazzMaui.org or https://mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz.

Angela Benoit was born and raised Paia, Maui. She has been singing virtually all of her life and has been performing professionally for 20+ years. Angela possesses a lovely easy-to-listen-to voice that defies comparison. Phil Benoit is from Southern California and moved to Hawaii in the late 70s. He provides a smooth and swinging guitar. Together they enjoy playing their own original music, jazz standards, boss nova, pop and Hawaiian swing. They have performed in clubs, concert venues, private house concerts and more all over Hawaii and the west coast. They perform regularly on Maui and tour the west coast annually.

Jazz pianist Jeff Hellmer has enjoyed a 35-year career as a performer and educator, appearing frequently on the central Texas scene as well as throughout the United States at venues ranging from the Litchfield Jazz Festival to the Idyllwild Arts Academy. Twice named a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, he has performed and taught jazz throughout the United States as well as in Russia and Taiwan. As the long-time director of the University of Texas Jazz Orchestra, he led performances of the band at the North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals and has appeared with jazz masters such as Chris Potter, Joshua Redman, John Clayton, and Kenny Garrett.

David Graber, upright and electric bass, is originally from Winnipeg Manitoba Canada and now lives with his wife, Emelyn, in Maui. He received his Bachelor of Music in jazz studies, with distinction, from the University of Calgary (and was awarded the Margaret Locke Scholarship for strings). Dave graduated from Grant Mac Ewan Community College (and was awarded the Edmonton Jazz Society Scholarship). He studied privately with Gary Willis from Tribal Tech and Charles Banacos of the New England Conservatory and the Berklee College of Music. David has performed music (including jazz, Latin, and contemporary styles) in festivals throughout western Canada and the USA including aboard Carnival Cruise Lines. He has performed on recordings and has written for Mel Bay’s Bass Sessions. Dave has played with artists such as Sheryl Renee, Larry Coryell, Eric Marienthal, Willie K, Skip Martin, Donald Harrison, Steve Turre, Jimmy D, Delfeayo Marsalis, Fareed Haque, Mark Gabriel Hasselbach, and Glen Goto to name a few.

Held weekly in the upstairs open-air pavilion, Jazz Maui’s Sunset Jazz features a variety of world-class live jazz music and sunset views accompanied by chocolate/beverage pairings. During Sunset Jazz, concert goers can enjoy great jazz and sunset views, along with their purchases of award-winning chocolate and their choice of beverage from an extensive selection of wine, spirits and beer. Sweet and savory selections from the café menu and pre-order cheese plates are also available for purchase.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.