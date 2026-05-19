Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz Featuring Hawaii Jazz

Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring cool, classic and straight ahead sax jazz with Hawaii Jazz at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Hawaii Jazz showcases vocalist and saxophonist Dr. Joie Yasha, keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, bassist Dave Graber, and drummer Howie Rentzer. The weekly Sunset Jazz concert series features world-class live jazz music, sunset views and chocolate/beverage pairings. Seating is limited and often sold so advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/sunset-jazz/ or JazzMaui.org.

During the Sunset Jazz concerts, the chocolate factory offers an extensive wine, spirits and beer list along with award-winning chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist or imbibers can create their own pairing. Café menu items such as cheese plates and sweet treats are also available for pre-order at the time of ticket purchase.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents jazz concerts, jazz education, and jazz outreach programs, maintaining and preserving the heritage of jazz by presenting the music that celebrates jazz’s evolution over the past 100 years. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.