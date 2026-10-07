Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring Hawaii Jazz from 5-6:30pm on Sunday, October 11,2026, at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory, 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina. Hawaii Jazz showcases vocalist and saxophonist Dr. Joie Yasha, keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, bassist Dave Graber, and drummer Howie Rentzer. The group is playing a mix of straight, cool and funk jazz. Seating is limited and often sold so advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/sunset-jazz/ or JazzMaui.org.

Dr. Joie Taylor is a passionate musician and a talented instrumentalist. Based on Maui, she has a storied history of live performances, musical arrangements, and recording sessions. With a professional career in Atlanta, GA, Ithaca, NY, India, and Maui she has toured the US and Europe. As a member of the Clark Atlanta University Jazz Orchestra, she toured Europe and played the following jazz festivals in the year 2000: The Hague, Montreux, Jazz Vienne, Paris, Brussels, Rome and Florence. In addition, as an orchestra member, she was in concert with Nancy Wilson, Gladys Night, Lou Rawls, Lilo Shifffron, and James Moody. Since then, as an independent musician, she has been in concert with Grammy winning and nominated artists including Mauisiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective (album Passages: The Water Brought Us), Kebbi Williams, John Cruz, Samite, Phillip Harper, Roy Ayers, B.B. King and in ensembles supporting Donald Byrd and Joshua Redman at Cornell University, her graduate school alma mater.

Jazz pianist Jeff Hellmer has enjoyed a 35-year career as a performer and educator. Twice named a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, he has performed and taught jazz throughout the United States as well as in Russia and Taiwan. As the long-time director of the University of Texas Jazz Orchestra, he led performances of the band at the North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals and has appeared with jazz masters such as Chris Potter, Joshua Redman, John Clayton, and Kenny Garrett.

David Graber, upright and electric bass, is originally from Winnipeg Manitoba Canada and now lives with his wife, Emelyn, on Maui. David has played jazz, Latin, and contemporary music styles in festivals throughout western Canada and the USA including aboard Carnival Cruise Lines. He has performed on recordings and has played with artists such as Sheryl Renee, Larry Coryell, Eric Marienthal, Willie K, Delfeayo Marsalis, Fareed Haque, Mark Gabriel Hasselbach, and Glen Goto to name a few.

Drummer Howie Rentzer has played in lots of top 40 bands in Boston and Los Angeles and in Honolulu where he played with Jimmy Borges, Carol Kai, Maria Muldaur, and Bobby Enriques. On Maui he has performed with Henry Allen, George Benson, Mose Allison, and Greg Karukas. Howie has opened for Kenny Loggins and was in the band for Howie Mandel’s comedy show.

During the Sunset Jazz concerts, the chocolate factory offers an extensive wine, spirits and beer list along with award-winning chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist or imbibers can create their own pairing. Café menu items such as cheese plates and sweet treats are also available for pre-order at the time of ticket purchase.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. All proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents jazz concerts, jazz education, and jazz outreach programs, maintaining and preserving the heritage of jazz by presenting the music that celebrates jazz’s evolution over the past 100 years. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.