Celebrate the Holiday Season with Jake Shimabukuro’s Spectacular Show: Holidays in Hawai’i!

Get ready to immerse yourself in the magical spirit of the holidays as the ukulele virtuoso and beloved ambassador of aloha, Jake Shimabukuro, presents his highly anticipated seasonal extravaganza: Jake Shimabukuro, Holidays in Hawai’i! This festive show promises to be a sensational gift to music lovers worldwide, delivering an unforgettable experience filled with joy, warmth, and the infectious charm of the ukulele.

For this holiday concert, Jake will draw from the new heartfelt album, Tis The Season, released last fall. The album is a vibrant celebration of holiday spirit, featuring collaborations with world-class artists across a blend of classic carols, Hawaiian holiday staples, and soulful reinterpretations. Additionally, the show will feature the soulful and captivating voice of special guest singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young. Together, this exceptional ensemble will create an atmosphere of pure merriment, ensuring that spirits remain bright throughout the entire performance.

Jake Shimabukuro, Holidays in Hawai’i is not just a concert; it’s a celebration of the holiday season, a fusion of musical excellence, and a testament to the power of harmonious unity. So, gather your loved ones, embrace the magic of the ukulele, and let Jake Shimabukuro transport you to a world where music and the spirit of aloha intertwine to create an unforgettable holiday experience. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration – book your tickets now and prepare to embark on a musical journey like no other!