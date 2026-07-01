Island Pulse
Island Pulse
Free, all-ages evening of island roots and reggae music at the State Art Museum. Explore the galleries, enjoy live outdoor music performances.
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts
(808) 586-0300
hawaiisfca@hawaii.gov
Artist Group Info
mamiko.k.carroll@hawaii.gov
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org