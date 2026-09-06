Island Pacific Academy Open House

About This Event

Discover Island Pacific Academy, Where Values Matter. Island Pacific Academy invites prospective families to our Open House on Saturday, October 3 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. This is your opportunity to experience firsthand what makes an IPA education different—a values-driven, college preparatory community where every student is known, supported, and challenged to grow.

What to Expect:

Tour our West Oʻahu campus and meet our faculty, current students, and school leadership. Learn about our approach to inquiry-based and real-world learning, from Project-Based Learning to our Advisory and SEL programs. Get your questions answered about admissions, curriculum, and campus life at every grade level, from kindergarten through Grade 12.

A Special Offer for Attendees:

Families who attend Open House, apply, and are accepted will receive a $500 tuition discount for the 2027-2028 school year .

Whether you're just beginning your search or ready to take the next step, Open House is a great way to see if IPA is the right fit for your family. Register for Open House and start your journey with the Navigators.

Learn more and RSVP at www.islandpacificacademy.org/open-house

Location:

Island Pacific Academy

909 Haumea Street

Kapolei, HI 96707

