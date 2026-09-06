Island Pacific Academy Open House
Island Pacific Academy Open House
About This Event
Discover Island Pacific Academy, Where Values Matter. Island Pacific Academy invites prospective families to our Open House on Saturday, October 3 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. This is your opportunity to experience firsthand what makes an IPA education different—a values-driven, college preparatory community where every student is known, supported, and challenged to grow.
What to Expect:
Tour our West Oʻahu campus and meet our faculty, current students, and school leadership. Learn about our approach to inquiry-based and real-world learning, from Project-Based Learning to our Advisory and SEL programs. Get your questions answered about admissions, curriculum, and campus life at every grade level, from kindergarten through Grade 12.
A Special Offer for Attendees:
Families who attend Open House, apply, and are accepted will receive a $500 tuition discount for the 2027-2028 school year .
Whether you're just beginning your search or ready to take the next step, Open House is a great way to see if IPA is the right fit for your family. Register for Open House and start your journey with the Navigators.
Learn more and RSVP at www.islandpacificacademy.org/open-house
Location:
Island Pacific Academy
909 Haumea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707