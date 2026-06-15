Isaiah J. Thompson at Blue Note Hawaii

Pianist and composer ISAIAH J. THOMPSON is originally from West Orange, New Jersey. He began studying with pianist Alla Epelbaum at The Calderone School of Music and Bob Mikula from an early age and soon after enrolled in Jazz House Kids and NJPAC Jazz For Teens. He later was admitted to The Juilliard School where he graduated with both his Bachelor’s and Master’s of Music degrees and went on to further his education in Theology and the Arts at Fuller Theological Seminary.

Isaiah joined the John Pizzarelli Trio in 2019 and has performed with other major artists such as, Christian McBride, Steve Turre, Catherine Russell, and Buster Williams. His recording debut was featured on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Handful of Keys album with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and he has since released multiple recordings as a leader.