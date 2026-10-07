IRATION with KANAKA FYAH and TWIN FIN

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Iration is an alternative/reggae group originally formed in Isla Vista, CA. With deep-rooted island influences and a Hawaii upbringing, the band fuses elements of rock, pop, and reggae to create a smooth and uplifting sound, paired with a high-energy live show. Now, after almost two decades of creating music together, Iration has amassed over 1 billion streams, topped Billboard charts, and established themselves as one of the most beloved reggae-rock bands to emerge independently in the US.

Iration’s first four albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, with early fan favorites “Time Bomb” and “Falling” forming the foundation of the band’s signature sound, which earned RIAA Gold Status in 2020. Their music continues to resonate with listeners across the country, making waves on alternative rock radio stations like Los Angeles’ KROQ and receiving praise from outlets such as American Songwriter, The Noise, and All Music.