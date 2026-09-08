IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre presents Kaleidoscope 360, its annual IONAsphere gala, Oct. 17 from 6:30–10 p.m. at the Swell Pool Deck at ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Celebrate 36 years of IONA with an immersive evening of dance, color and unexpected entertainment, plus a multi-course gourmet dining experience, wines and desserts. Attire is “Color-Chique.” Themed sponsor tables are available at IONAsphere.org.