IONAsphere
IONAsphere
IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre presents Kaleidoscope 360, its annual IONAsphere gala, Oct. 17 from 6:30–10 p.m. at the Swell Pool Deck at ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Celebrate 36 years of IONA with an immersive evening of dance, color and unexpected entertainment, plus a multi-course gourmet dining experience, wines and desserts. Attire is “Color-Chique.” Themed sponsor tables are available at IONAsphere.org.
ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach – Swell Pool Deck
350-5000
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre
808-262-0110
contact@iona360.com
ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach – Swell Pool Deck
2490 Kalakaua AveHonolulu, Hawaii 96816
8089221233
contact@iona360.com