Intro to Feldenkrais Fundamentals: A 2-Part Workshop with Iman Bance at Still and Moving Center
Intro to Feldenkrais Fundamentals: A 2-Part Workshop with Iman Bance at Still and Moving Center
Part 2: October 30, 2026
Friday, 4:30–6:00 PM
Single Workshop: $39
2-Part Workshop Bundle: $68
Want to attend both? Select either Part 1 or Part 2 to register, then choose the 2-part bundle option at checkout.
Sign Up for Part 1
Sign Up for Part 2
What if moving with more ease started with simply paying attention?
In this two-part workshop with Iman Bance, you’ll explore the Feldenkrais Method® through slow, gentle movements designed to help you better understand your body and the way you move.
You’ll learn to notice your movement patterns, explore new possibilities, and find more comfort, ease, and freedom in your body.
No experience is needed. Simply come as you are, move at your own pace, and stay curious.
Still and Moving Center
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com