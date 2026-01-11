Intro to Feldenkrais Fundamentals: A 2-Part Workshop with Iman Bance at Still and Moving Center

Part 2: October 30, 2026

Friday, 4:30–6:00 PM

Single Workshop: $39

2-Part Workshop Bundle: $68

Want to attend both? Select either Part 1 or Part 2 to register, then choose the 2-part bundle option at checkout.

Sign Up for Part 1

Sign Up for Part 2

What if moving with more ease started with simply paying attention?

In this two-part workshop with Iman Bance, you’ll explore the Feldenkrais Method® through slow, gentle movements designed to help you better understand your body and the way you move.

You’ll learn to notice your movement patterns, explore new possibilities, and find more comfort, ease, and freedom in your body.

No experience is needed. Simply come as you are, move at your own pace, and stay curious.