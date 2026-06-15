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Inside the Song: A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Songwriters Event

Inside the Song: A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Songwriters Event

HPR proudly presents Inside the Song — a special seated evening blending live performance, storytelling, and deep listening in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Artists. This intimate writers-in-the-round style experience brings together celebrated Hawaiʻi songwriters and finalists for an evening exploring the inspiration, creative process, and stories behind their music.

Panelists include: Ei Nei, Kainani Kahaunaele & Kaniaulono Hāpai, and Kalaʻe Parish.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
$45
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Public Radio
8089558821
jtaglianetti@hawaiipublicradio.org
https://hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
738 Kaheka Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089558821
mail@hawaiipublicradoi.org
hawaiipublicradio.org