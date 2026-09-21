The 'Ilima at Leihano Kūpuna Wellness Fair in Kapolei will be held on the vibrant grounds of the 'Ilima senior living community, located at 739 Leihano Street. On Thursday, October 29 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., explore craft, artisan, food, gift, and wellness-inspired vendors and resources along with live entertainment, a light morning stretch, prizes, and more. A keiki activity table will also be offered for family attendees, themed to the fall season and Halloween. Admission to the fair is free and open to the public. The first 100 guests will also get a free tote bag and welcome goodies. For more information call 808-353-5342.