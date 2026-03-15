Iestyn Davies, countertenor, and Oliver Wass, harp

The ethereal voice of an internationally renowned English countertenor, Iestyn Davies will be coupled with the delicate sounds of the harp performed by award-winning soloist and chamber musician, harpist Oliver Wass. Their program, which will combine traditional songs and harp solos, will weave together four centuries of music from across the globe. It will include baroque and pre-baroque works by Monteverdi, Purcell, Giovanni Maria Trabaci, Frescobaldi, and Cavalli, before moving on to Schubert and then incorporating 20th-century and contemporary compositions by Manuel de Falla, Amy Beach, Claude Debussy, Nico Muhly, and Anna Meredith.