Iestyn Davies, countertenor, and Oliver Wass, harp
Iestyn Davies, countertenor, and Oliver Wass, harp
The ethereal voice of an internationally renowned English countertenor, Iestyn Davies will be coupled with the delicate sounds of the harp performed by award-winning soloist and chamber musician, harpist Oliver Wass. Their program, which will combine traditional songs and harp solos, will weave together four centuries of music from across the globe. It will include baroque and pre-baroque works by Monteverdi, Purcell, Giovanni Maria Trabaci, Frescobaldi, and Cavalli, before moving on to Schubert and then incorporating 20th-century and contemporary compositions by Manuel de Falla, Amy Beach, Claude Debussy, Nico Muhly, and Anna Meredith.
UH Hilo Performing Arts Center (UHHPAC)
$30 general, $25 senior (60+), $10 student
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Concert Society
(808) 959-4064
Artist Group Info
Iestyn Davies
UH Hilo Performing Arts Center (UHHPAC)
200 W. Kawili St.Hilo, Hawaii 96720
808-932-7490
artsctr@hawaii.edu