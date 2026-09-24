HPU Talks: The Future Of Music In The Age Of AI With Andrew Morris
HPU Talks: The Future Of Music In The Age Of AI With Andrew Morris
What happens when artificial intelligence enters the creative process? Drawing on decades of experience working with legendary artists including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, and David Bowie, music industry veteran Andrew Morris explores how AI is reshaping music creation, production, distribution, and careers in entertainment. This engaging session will examine the opportunities and challenges AI presents for artists, audiences, and the future of the music industry.
Sponsored by HPU's College of Liberal Arts and SAFAC. Free and open to the public.
Hosted by HPU Professor of Communication
John P. Hart, Ph.D.
Aloha Tower Marketplace Sunset Ballroom (2nd floor, makai)
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hawai'i Pacific University
808-544-0200
news@hpu.edu
Aloha Tower Marketplace Sunset Ballroom (2nd floor, makai)
1 Aloha Tower DriveHonolulu, Hawaii 96813