© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HPU Talks: The Future Of Music In The Age Of AI With Andrew Morris

HPU Talks: The Future Of Music In The Age Of AI With Andrew Morris

What happens when artificial intelligence enters the creative process? Drawing on decades of experience working with legendary artists including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, and David Bowie, music industry veteran Andrew Morris explores how AI is reshaping music creation, production, distribution, and careers in entertainment. This engaging session will examine the opportunities and challenges AI presents for artists, audiences, and the future of the music industry.

Sponsored by HPU's College of Liberal Arts and SAFAC. Free and open to the public.

Hosted by HPU Professor of Communication
John P. Hart, Ph.D.

Aloha Tower Marketplace Sunset Ballroom (2nd floor, makai)
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hawai'i Pacific University
808-544-0200
news@hpu.edu
http://hpu.edu
Aloha Tower Marketplace Sunset Ballroom (2nd floor, makai)
1 Aloha Tower Drive
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813