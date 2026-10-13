House of Intention Celebrates Six Years with Hawaiʻi Foodbank Drive

House of Intention by Aloha Elixir invites the community to celebrate its sixth anniversary October 23–25 in Kaimukī with three days of festivities, creativity and community connection.

Join them for three days of connection and giving back, featuring:

October 23 | 4pm - 9pm: Night Festival featuring readers and local vendors. 4pm - 9pm

October 24 | 10am - 2pm: Make & Take 10am - 2pm

October 25 | 10am - 2pm: Day Festival 10am - 2pm featuring a lineup of intuitive readers, energy practitioners and local vendors including handmade goods, candles, jewelry, henna, natural soaps, spiritual offerings and more.

Founded by local intention coach and intuitive consultant Keoki Tavares, House of Intention by Aloha Elixir grew from his original brand, Aloha Elixir. What began as a handcrafted line of locally made, intention-focused candles and apothecary products has evolved into a Kaimukī destination that brings together wellness, spirituality, creativity and community. The anniversary weekend celebrates the business’s growth and the community that has supported it along the way.

Owner Keoki Tavares said “House of Intention by Aloha Elixir has grown because of the people who continue to show up, support us and believe in what we’re creating. Giving back through Hawaiʻi Foodbank is our way of extending that same spirit of support to people and families throughout our community.”

Throughout the weekend House of Intention by Aloha Elixir will be collecting canned and shelf stable food donations for the Hawaii Foodbank. Hawaii Foodbank is a nonprofit organization that works to end hunger by providing nutritious food to individuals and families in need. Through a network of community partners, volunteers, and local farmers, the nonprofit distributes fresh and staple foods, supports children and seniors, and responds during times of crisis.

The three-day celebration offers an opportunity for guests to connect, take part in creative experiences and mark this milestone with a locally founded business. Through its anniversary festivities and food drive, House of Intention by Aloha Elixir welcomes the community to celebrate six years of growth while helping make a difference for Hawaiʻi families.

