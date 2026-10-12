Honolulu Wind Ensemble 2026 Fall Concert

Honolulu Wind Ensemble (HWE) presents: 2026 Fall Concert Series: Armenian Dances

HWE returns this November with its fall concert series, Armenian Dances. Led by Music Director Keith Higaki and Associate Music Director Hunter Nakama, the ensemble will perform a diverse program showcasing the versatility of wind ensemble music.

Performances:

November 6 at 6 p.m. — Ka Makana Aliʻi (Preview Concert)

November 10 at 7 p.m. — Ala Moana Center (Preview Concert)

November 14 at 5 p.m. — McKinley High School Auditorium (Main Performance)

The program features works by Alfred Reed, Jacob de Haan, W.A. Mozart, Hirotaka Izumi, Randal Standridge and Kyu Sakamoto.

FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING. Don't miss the Honolulu Wind Ensemble's November performance! Gather your family and friends, support local musicians and experience the energy of live concert music in person.

The Honolulu Wind Ensemble is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteer musicians dedicated to performing instrumental music for the community. For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/honoluluwindensemble/home

