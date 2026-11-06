Honolulu City Lights Family Evening

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives invites families to celebrate the holiday season with an evening of festivities and the best seats for the Honolulu City Lights Parade on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Now in its 39th year, Honolulu City Lights has been a beloved holiday tradition since 1987, bringing joy to generations of families with its spectacular parade and festive celebrations. The iconic Electric Light Parade, featuring brilliantly decorated city vehicles from refuse trucks to fire engines, has delighted crowds since 1990 with its creative displays and community spirit.

Guests can enjoy prime parade viewing from the grounds of the Hawaiian Mission Houses on King Street, fronting Honolulu Hale, offering an excellent vantage point for this beloved holiday tradition. For just $10 per person, attendees will have access to the viewing area and can participate in family-friendly activities from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., including games and traditional candle making. The Gift Shop will be open for holiday shopping during the event. Children 4 and under are free.

The historic houses will be open for self-guided tours during the event, giving visitors a unique opportunity to explore two of Hawaiʻi's oldest remaining Western-style houses while celebrating the holiday season. Food will be available for purchase on-site from John’s World Famous Hawaiian Hot Dogs and Cool Beans Coffee, though guests are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Limited seating will be provided under a tent, and families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening on the lawn.

Event Details:

● Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

● Time: 4:30 p.m. to end of parade

● Parade Viewing: Approximately 6:00 p.m.

● Location: Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, 553 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

● Cost: $10 per person, children under 5 years old are free

● Tickets can be purchased from our website: missionhouses.org

