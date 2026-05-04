Honolulu Chorale Spring Concert
Honolulu Chorale Spring Concert
The Honolulu Chorale will perform a variety of classical and popular choral music. This free concert will also feature a violinist and clarinetist. Some songs are Jules Massenet’s Méditation from the opera, Thaïs; The Swan by Saint-Saëns and There will be Sun from the musical Groundhog Day.
Lutheran Church of Honolulu
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Honolulu Chorale
info@honoluluchorale.org
Lutheran Church of Honolulu
1730 Punahou StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-941-2566
lch@lchwelcome.org