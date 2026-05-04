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Honolulu Chorale Spring Concert

Honolulu Chorale Spring Concert

The Honolulu Chorale will perform a variety of classical and popular choral music. This free concert will also feature a violinist and clarinetist. Some songs are Jules Massenet’s Méditation from the opera, Thaïs; The Swan by Saint-Saëns and There will be Sun from the musical Groundhog Day.

Lutheran Church of Honolulu
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Honolulu Chorale
info@honoluluchorale.org
http://www.honoluluchorale.org
Lutheran Church of Honolulu
1730 Punahou Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-941-2566
lch@lchwelcome.org
http://lchwelcome.org