Holiday Studio Sale @Donkey Mill Art Center

Event Description: It’s time to get festive! Kick-off the celebrations with our OVER THE TOP Holiday Studio Sale on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Sip, Shop, Make:

Sip complimentary drinks and sweet treats by the one-and-only Gerald Lucena.

Wear your most colorful aloha attire (and look fabulous) as you shop original artworks made by over 12 local artists.

Unleash your inner artist and make your own hand-stamped holiday cards with practitioner Kaʻuhane Heloca and pokadia (floral hair pieces) using gorgeous Kona-grown flowers and greenery.

Participating artists include: Troy Barrett, Jake Boggs, Jisoo Boggs, Robert Corsair, Fletcher Lambert, Theresa Lovering-Brown, Tomoko Nakazato, Jocelynn Paisley, Cathy and Ron Snyder, Cynthia Smith, Trish Vondrak and Sawyer Zavodny.