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Holiday Studio Sale @Donkey Mill Art Center

Holiday Studio Sale @Donkey Mill Art Center

Event Description: It’s time to get festive! Kick-off the celebrations with our OVER THE TOP Holiday Studio Sale on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Sip, Shop, Make:

Sip complimentary drinks and sweet treats by the one-and-only Gerald Lucena.
Wear your most colorful aloha attire (and look fabulous) as you shop original artworks made by over 12 local artists.
Unleash your inner artist and make your own hand-stamped holiday cards with practitioner Kaʻuhane Heloca and pokadia (floral hair pieces) using gorgeous Kona-grown flowers and greenery.

Participating artists include: Troy Barrett, Jake Boggs, Jisoo Boggs, Robert Corsair, Fletcher Lambert, Theresa Lovering-Brown, Tomoko Nakazato, Jocelynn Paisley, Cathy and Ron Snyder, Cynthia Smith, Trish Vondrak and Sawyer Zavodny.

Donkey Mill Art Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Donkey Mill Art Center
(808) 322-3362
info@donkeymillartcenter.org
www.donkeymillartcenter.org

Artist Group Info

allison@donkeymillartcenter.org
Donkey Mill Art Center
78-6670 Mamalahoa Highway
Holualoa, Hawaii 96725
(808) 322-3362
info@donkeymillartcenter.org
www.donkeymillartcenter.org