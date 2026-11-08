Ho'ike: Halau Na Leilehua 'O Emalia

Halau Nā Leilehua ‘O Emalia

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 2 Hours Including Intermission

Presented by Halau Nā Leilehua ‘O Emalia, ProArts Playhouse, and Mana’o Radio

An Intimate Evening of Hula Under the Direction of Kumu Hula Moana Andersen

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/736744/

About the Artist

Moana was trained as a Kumu Hula under the traditions of her treasured Kumu Hula, Gordean Leilehua Bailey as well as the legacies and hula traditions of Aunty Maiki Aiu Lake and the Beamer family. She began her hula at age 5 in Hilo with Aunty Louise Leiomalama Walker Beamer and later “Tita” Desha Beamer Solomon. Aunty Gordean continued her teachings of Aunty Maiki, Mahi Beamer and the beautiful hulas and music of Kahauanu Lake, lovingly known as “Uncle K”. Moana is a classically trained pianist and plays old style Hawaiian ukulele music with “Honey Bun and the Coconuts”. She has a very, very small halau of dancers from ages 3 to 78 and adores them all!

Ticket Information (Including Fees)

Premium Seating:

$31.80 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$26.50 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$21.20

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$16

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/736744/