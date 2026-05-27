High School Singer Vocal Showcase

The next generation of artists takes the stage in a fully staged performance highlighting the talent, growth, and dedication of HPAF’s High School Singer Program.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.