Henry Kapono Presents: HKF on the Rise LIVE at Blue Note Hawaii

Henry Kapono joins standout artists from the Henry Kapono Foundation’s On The Rise program for an intimate evening of original music, personal stories, and special collaborations. This one-night-only HKF Month benefit supports the Foundation’s work empowering Hawaiʻi’s music creators and advancing the next generation of Hawaiʻi’s music.

Net proceeds support HKF’s On The Rise artists in building sustainable music careers here at home.

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Henry Kapono’s On The Rise Artists Showcase presents the next generation of Hawaiʻi musicians through a program designed to help emerging artists build sustainable careers as professional entertainers. Through mentorship, career guidance, paid performance opportunities, master classes, and hands-on industry experience, On The Rise artists develop their skills in songwriting, marketing, self-promotion, stage presence, and performance while gaining valuable insight into both the art and business of music

Tickets​ $25-$35

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.