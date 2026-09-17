Henri Herbert: Boogie & Blues Concert at Blue Note Hawaii

Henri Herbert – Boogie & Blues Concert

With Opening Set by 7 Pairs of Iron Shoes – 6pm

Fresh off sold out shows across Europe, Henri Herbert brings rockin’ boogie and blues back to Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, October 7 at Blue Note Hawaiʻi. This timeless American music hits with a force like no other, and no one unleashes roadhouse piano with the ferocity, power and authenticity that Henri brings each and every show.

Henri Herbert’s upcoming October 7 concert is extra special as it will showcase his full range. Henri will perform a solo, boogie and blues piano set (both instrumental and vocal songs) before closing out the concert backed by 7 Pairs of Iron Shoes, cutting loose with 100% full-tilt rock n’ roll.

Mark your calendar and grab your tickets – a rare night of all-out rockin’ music awaits.

“Like Jools Holland possessed by Jerry Lee Lewis and The Devil Himself” – John Aizlewood, London Evening Standard

“His bar-room boogie piano manages to be, variously, celebratory, roiling, turbulent, manic and even – delicate and moving.” – Jude Clarke, BBC Music

“Very few pianists on the planet can put as much sheer emotion or adrenaline-fueled virtuosity into their performances.” – Matt Frost, The Blues Magazine

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.