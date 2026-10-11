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HCRP "Peace Prayer" Gathering - "YOUTH for Peace"

HCRP "Peace Prayer" Gathering - "YOUTH for Peace"

A youths centered program where young people gather in one place to dedicate their performance, for example, singing, dancing, instrument playing, chanting, poem reading, personal story telling, etc, as offerings of prayers for peace.
Admission Free event; Everyone is Welcome.
Dinner follows after the program.

Konko Mission of Honolulu
FREE
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hawai'i Conference of Religions for Peace (HCRP)
hcrpinfo@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/hcrphawaii

Artist Group Info

Faith Rivera
https://www.faithrivera.com/
Konko Mission of Honolulu
1728 Liliha Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
(808) 533-7173
Konko-Honolulu@hawaii.rr.com
https://www.konkomissionshawaii.org/honolulu.htm