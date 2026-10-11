HCRP "Peace Prayer" Gathering - "YOUTH for Peace"
HCRP "Peace Prayer" Gathering - "YOUTH for Peace"
A youths centered program where young people gather in one place to dedicate their performance, for example, singing, dancing, instrument playing, chanting, poem reading, personal story telling, etc, as offerings of prayers for peace.
Admission Free event; Everyone is Welcome.
Dinner follows after the program.
Konko Mission of Honolulu
FREE
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hawai'i Conference of Religions for Peace (HCRP)
hcrpinfo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Faith Rivera
Konko Mission of Honolulu
1728 Liliha StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96817
(808) 533-7173
Konko-Honolulu@hawaii.rr.com