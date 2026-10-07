HAWAII’S FAVORITE COMEDIANS – A CELEBRATION OF LAUGHS! Tour with FRANK DELIMA, featuring ANDY BUMATAI & AUGIE T

FRANK DELIMA returns from the ninth island, joining fellow Comedy Legends ANDY BUMATAI and AUGIE T for a special night of hilarious comedy, with laughs good for the whole family!

Come see the comics that started it all. Hawai’i icon, Andy Bumatai, has been performing for over 35 years, traveling extensively as a headliner in comedy clubs across America and as an opening act on tour with the likes of Tom Jones, Paul Anka, Kenny Loggins, The Beach Boys & Lionel Richie.

Augie T is a professional actor, comedian and radio personality performing for over 30 years and has been named Hawaii’s “funniest comic” and one of Hawaii’s top 100 influential Filipinos. He was also awarded best comedy show by Honolulu Magazine and has won two Na Hoku Hanohano awards.

Frank DeLima has been performing for over 45 years. This award-winning comic has been entertaining locals and tourists with his zany humor, musical parodies, and outrageous sense of humor. We’re lucky to have him back from Vegas for this “bus laugh” show not to be missed!