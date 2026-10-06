Hawaiian Massage Lomi lomi level 1 workshop

Hawaiian Massage workshops on Oahu December 9-16 2026

with Carrie Curtis NCBTMB approved provider since 2000

At Hawaii Dance Bomb 3566 Harding Ave. Honolulu, HI 96816

Take one or more classes based on your level of training, schedule and budget. My lomilomi level 1 and advanced lomi workshops are open to trained bodywork professionals only so you are never trading with or learning at the pace of an untrained partner.

The one day intro to Hawaiian Massage for pregnancy class is also open to birth doulas and midwives and is approved for 6 CE Hours with DONA.

Hawaiian Massage Lomilomi Level 1 December 9-12 2026

For centuries the ancient art of Hawaiian Lomilomi massage has been used as a powerful tool for maintaining a healthy way of life. The strokes are long and flowing, using forearms and elbows, and giving the feeling of many hands on the body at once.

Each day you will learn new exercises and massage techniques designed to harness the power of the elements. This massage is profoundly relaxing, creating a deep trance state to allow the receiver to identify and dissolve limiting beliefs that cause illness in the body.

Students who pass this course will receive a certificate for 24 NCBTMB CE hours or 20 CPD points in the UK with CThA or Massage and Myotherapy Australia or Massage New Zealand.

$995 with a $500 non-refundable deposit .

Introduction to Hawaiian Massage for Pregnancy December 15 2026

Tuesday December 15 from 9:00am-3:30pm

No Prior massage training required.

This class is open to Massage Therapists, Doulas and Health Care professionals who want to acquire the skills to help provide comfort to pregnant women. Also open to pregnant women and couples who want skills to help with prenatal comfort, labor support and post partum recovery.

A gentle but effective massage for the mother to be, nurturing the whole body and targeting the areas most affected by pregnancy. In this workshop students will learn safety, anatomical changes, acupressure points to use and to avoid and massage techniques appropriate for all stages of pregnancy as well as contraindications.

Covers all the anatomy, contraindications, acupressure points to use and avoid in pregnancy. You will also learn Hawaiian Massage techniques on massage tables completing a basic full body side-lying massage routine on a massage table.

The side lying work is also great for elderly, nursing or post operative patients or those who can not lie face down for long.

Students will pair up to give and receive hands on massage in this class. 6 CE hours with NCBTMB and DONA for doulas.

$300 with a $100 non-refundable deposit.

Advanced Lomi Playshop December 16 2026

Students who pass the December 9-12 2026 Lomilomi Level 1 class and my returning students who have already completed the basic course with me anywhere in the world can attend to deepen their practice.

Students explore joint work, using the bones as levers, working above and below the body and fluid, dynamic movements and transitions along with self-care and mana building exercises.

$300 with a $100 non-refundable deposit.

Discounts available for groups of 4 or more and for taking multiple classes.

$1250 for 30 hours of training attend the 24 basic class and either pregnancy or advanced class.

$1500 for 36 hours for all 3 classes.

Price includes class hours only. Students are responsible for their own meals, accommodations and transportation.

Cancellations/refund policy:Once you sign up for the classes, $100 of your payment is Non-Refundable and Non-Transferable.

Cancellations more than 90 days prior to class can be refunded minus the $100 fee.

Cancellations 45-89 days prior to class get a 50% refund or 75% credit towards a future class within 2 years minus $100 fee.

Cancellations within 31-44 days of class get a 50% credit only towards a future class within 2 years minus $100 fee.

Cancellations within 30 days or no shows get no refunds or credits.

f you have any questions please feel free to contact Carrie via email : hamoeahealingarts@gmail.com or call 1-808-936-6698

