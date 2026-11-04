Hawaii Premiere: An Evening of Claude Bolling

Join us for the Hawaii premiere of these two masterpieces, “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio” and “Toot Suite for Trumpet and Jazz Band”. No such presentation has ever taken place in the State of Hawaii.

Prepare your senses for an extraordinary musical journey that bridges the gap between classical music and the hot rhythms of Jazz. This upcoming concert features two of the most celebrated and groundbreaking cross-genre masterpieces of the 20th century, both composed by the legendary French pianist and composer Claude Bolling: the iconic Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio and the thrilling, virtuosic Toot Suite for Trumpet and Jazz Band.

These suites are genre-defying works that blended jazz and classical so successfully that they remained in the BillBoard Jazz AND Classical charts for 10 years in the 1970s and ‘80s. Though they are IMMENSELY enjoyable for a live audience and fill concert halls in Europe, they are barely known in the United States.

They are super fun to listen to and also on a level that challenges every flutist, trumpet player, and pianist - another reason why Claude Bolling’s Suites are rarely performed in the US.

Piano: Alex Czerny; Flute: Bradley Leighton; Trumpet: Farley Sangels; Bass: Joseph Carroll; Drums: Michael Surprenant

