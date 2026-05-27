Hawaii Performing Arts Festival Opener: I Love A Piano

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival (HPAF) opens its season with a vibrant cabaret-style evening featuring NYC pianist and festival favorite Phil Kadet. With virtuosic playing, engaging storytelling, and infectious energy, Kadet celebrates the songs and spirit of American popular music under the stars.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.