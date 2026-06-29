© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaii Kai Library Community Book Store

Hawaii Kai Library Community Book Store

July features Adult Fiction (includes pocketbooks, audiobooks, large print, Literature and Foreign Language) cookbooks and Music CDs at 50% off.
The Library and Bookstore will be open on Friday July 3rd and observe the holiday on the 4th.

Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Every week through Jul 31, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM

Event Supported By

Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
808 475-5050
https://hkfol.org/bookstore/
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
249 Lunalilo Home Rd
Honolulu, Hawaii 96825
(808)475-5050
https://hkfol.org/