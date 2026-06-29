Hawaii Kai Library Community Book Store
Hawaii Kai Library Community Book Store
July features Adult Fiction (includes pocketbooks, audiobooks, large print, Literature and Foreign Language) cookbooks and Music CDs at 50% off.
The Library and Bookstore will be open on Friday July 3rd and observe the holiday on the 4th.
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Every week through Jul 31, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Event Supported By
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
808 475-5050
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
249 Lunalilo Home RdHonolulu, Hawaii 96825
(808)475-5050