Hawai'i Ballet Theatre presents The Princess Bride
Hawai'i Ballet Theatre presents The Princess Bride
Join Hawaii Ballet Theatre this summer as we reimagine the adventures of Buttercup and Westley in "The Princess Bride." The lovers endure heartbreak, deception and danger as they fight to overcome the evil plans of Prince Humperdinck, and discover that true love knows no boundaries. Experience the excitement of this iconic tale brought to the stage through classical ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, and swashbuckling sword fights.
Palikū Theatre at Windward Community College
$30-$35
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hawai'i Ballet Theatre
hbt@hawaiiballettheatre.org
Palikū Theatre at Windward Community College
45-720 Keaʻahala RdKaneohe,
808-235-7315
paliku@hawaii.edu