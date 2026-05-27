Hawaii Aviation Expo

The Aloha Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, alongside partners Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Horizon Air, is excited to announce the 2026 Hawaiʻi Aviation Expo. Taking place on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, at the Blaisdell Center, this community-led event is designed to grow Hawai’i’s aviation community by connecting aspiring local aviators with the professional industry.

The Expo serves as a dedicated space for the people of Hawaiʻi to engage directly with our unique aviation landscape. By bringing together local carriers, flight schools, and industry employers, the event provides a clear roadmap for those pursuing careers as pilots, mechanics, and air traffic controllers.

The Aloha Chapter is part of The Ninety-Nines, Inc., an international organization of women pilots with a rich history dating back to 1929. Established by 99 charter members with Amelia Earhart as their first elected president, the organization was founded to provide mutual support and advancement for women in aviation.

Today, the Aloha Chapter continues this legacy in Hawaiʻi by promoting aviation education, providing networking opportunities, and supporting the next generation of aviators through mentorship and scholarships.

Event Highlights:

Educational Sessions & Exhibits: Insights from industry experts representing major airlines, NOAA, and the FAA.

Direct Networking: Opportunities to talk story with professional pilots, flight instructors, and scholarship boards.

Pilot Proficiency: FAA WINGS credits will be available for attendees of specific educational tracks.

Giveaways & Resources: Prizes include introductory flight lessons from local schools, Ground School courses, and gear from AOPA and other partners.

The Hawaiʻi Aviation Expo is more than a career fair; it is a mission-driven initiative. All proceeds from the event are funneled directly into flight training scholarships for Hawaiʻi-based female students, providing the financial support necessary to help local pilots reach their next milestone.

Whether you are a student exploring your future, a professional looking to make a career pivot, or a lifelong aviation enthusiast, the Expo is your home for inspiration and connection.