Harnessing Space Resources to Benefit Earth, a NASA@My Library/Science Across America Virtual Program

Join us for an exciting program with Hawaiʻi's own Jesse Tarnas, a senior planetary scientist and systems engineer at Blue Origin, who leads the Oasis-1 mission and the broader Oasis Campaign. Originally from Waimea on the island of Hawaiʻi, Jesse earned his Ph.D. in Planetary Science from Brown University and previously worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he helped operate the Mars Perseverance Rover and Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars. Jesse will share Blue Origin's bold vision of a future where millions of people are living and working in space and explain why using resources found beyond Earth is key to making that future possible. He'll explore how materials like water and soil on the Moon, metals from asteroids, and sunlight for power could be harnessed in ways that are both sustainable and beneficial for our planet. Jesse also will introduce Blue Origin's Space Resources Program and its Oasis-1 mission, a set of spacecraft that will map the Moon from orbit to locate landing sites with valuable resources like lunar ice, helium-3, and metals. Discover how today's scientists and engineers are laying the foundation for humanity's future in space.

Registration required. To register, visit www.librarieshawaii.org/event/jesse-tarnas/, or call 808-887-6067.

Photo credit: Artist's concept of Oasis-1 flying over the lunar South Pole. Credit - J.D. Tarnas et al. / Blue Origin

