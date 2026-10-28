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Hanahau'oli Children's Fair

Hanahau'oli Children's Fair

Keiki and families - enjoy a day of pony rides, games, prizes, crafts, White Elephant books and toys, Country Store baked goods and farm-fresh produce, shave ice, face painting, haku lei, Crazy Hair and Nail Salon, silent disco, ‘ono food and much more!

Hanahau'oli School
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hanahau'oli School
(808) 949-6461
INFO@HANAHAUOLI.ORG
https://www.hanahauoli.org/events

Artist Group Info

kschmidtke@hanahauoli.org
Hanahau'oli School
1922 Makiki Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 949-6461
INFO@HANAHAUOLI.ORG
https://www.hanahauoli.org/events