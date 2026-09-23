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Halloween Spooktacular

Halloween Spooktacular

Hawaii Kai Towne Center’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular is back!

Bring your keiki & ʻohana in their most boo-tiful costumes for trick-or-treating at participating merchants, while supplies last, and a costume contest with prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in four categories: Ages 0–3, Ages 4–8, Ages 9–12, and ʻOhana.

This year, we’re giving away $1,000 in prizes!

Costume contest registration opens at 3 PM and is limited to 50 entries per category.

Date: Saturday, October 24
Time: 3–6 PM (Registration opens at 3 PM; costume contest begins at 4 PM)
Location: Marina Docks Stage, with trick-or-treating at participating merchants
Hosted by: Jolanie Martinez

This free event is open to the public.

Follow @hawaiikaitownecenter on Instagram for updates.

Add to calendar

Hawaii Kai Town Center
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Hawaii Kai Town Center
333 Keahole Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8083960766
https://hawaiikaitownecenter.com/event/halloween-spooktacular-2/