Hawaii Kai Towne Center’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular is back!

Bring your keiki & ʻohana in their most boo-tiful costumes for trick-or-treating at participating merchants, while supplies last, and a costume contest with prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in four categories: Ages 0–3, Ages 4–8, Ages 9–12, and ʻOhana.

This year, we’re giving away $1,000 in prizes!

Costume contest registration opens at 3 PM and is limited to 50 entries per category.

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 3–6 PM (Registration opens at 3 PM; costume contest begins at 4 PM)

Location: Marina Docks Stage, with trick-or-treating at participating merchants

Hosted by: Jolanie Martinez

This free event is open to the public.

Follow @hawaiikaitownecenter on Instagram for updates.

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