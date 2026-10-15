Participate in our first ever Halloween Costume Contest! Join in the festive fun and dress in your favorite Halloween attire!

There are 5 categories you may enter:

Best Creative costume

Best Family Costume

Best Group Costume

Best Pet Costume (Due to library restrictions, Photos of participants must be submitted)

Crowd favorite (1 winner per age group: Adult, Juvenile/ YA, Children)

Winners will be selected by audience vote and announced at the end of the program. One winner will be chosen in each category, with three individual prizes and two group prizes awarded. All participants will receive a participation gift. Each participant may enter only one category.

Please register and confirm your category by October 23rd. To learn more or to sign up please see the Reference Desk or call: (808) 733-8422.

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change. See a schedule of upcoming events on the HSPLS Events Calendar.