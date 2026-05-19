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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Pink! It's A Show - Summer School

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Pink! It's A Show - Summer School

Locally based talent bring their craft to grace the Hale Kanikapila Biergarten Stage the last Saturday of every month. *21+
Singing! Dancing! Surprises!
Call your friends!
Reserve a whole table for dinner and a show!

Educator discount at the door with ID.

*Dining Room remains open to all ages for dinner.

Hale Kanikapila
$10 - 15
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com

Artist Group Info

Pink! It's A Show
jengrieco71@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/pinkitsashow?igsh=MTYxY3ZrNzRiNjAyeA==
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com